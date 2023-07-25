Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SVV. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV opened at $24.43 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

About Savers Value Village

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.