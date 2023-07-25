Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $67.00 at Raymond James

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $56.99 on Monday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $588,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

