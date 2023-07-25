SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,506 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

