SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 47,992 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

In related news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

