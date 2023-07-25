SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.29.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $495.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

