SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.