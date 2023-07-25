SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $130.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.68. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

