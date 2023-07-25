SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after acquiring an additional 508,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $12,825,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

