SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1,370.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,451 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,989 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.