SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 489.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,598 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $1,395,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $134,803.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,366 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

