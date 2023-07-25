SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

