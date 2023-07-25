SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $376,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 50,232 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $8,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

