SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $385.90 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $417.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.