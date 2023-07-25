SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Trading Down 3%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SBET Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

