SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Trading Down 3%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
SharpLink Gaming Stock Down 3.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming
SharpLink Gaming Company Profile
SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SharpLink Gaming
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.