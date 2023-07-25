Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $81.78 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.