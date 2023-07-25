Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 2,734 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 57,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BCS reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.44) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

