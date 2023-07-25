Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 119.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Globalstar Stock Performance

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,708,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,095.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,708,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,095.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 4,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,683 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

