Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.29.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.34. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

