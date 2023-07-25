Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $13.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.