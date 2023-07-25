Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37,701 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 727,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 538,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

BGCP stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 36.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

