Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 140.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,759 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489,652 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,553,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,193 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Santander by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,703,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 923,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

