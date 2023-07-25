Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $134,000 in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $61,758. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

