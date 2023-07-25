Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $149,000 in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNRG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

