Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $99,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 152,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Wipro Price Performance

Wipro stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.