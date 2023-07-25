Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATT. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF alerts:

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $169.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.