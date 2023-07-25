Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,572,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,338 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,985,000 after buying an additional 671,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

