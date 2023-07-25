Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $3,996,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

