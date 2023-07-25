Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

