Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $26.91.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.