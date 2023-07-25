Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 15,300 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $50,724,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Haleon by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Haleon by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,077,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,209 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 14.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,663,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,243,000 after acquiring an additional 830,977 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

