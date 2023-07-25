Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,978 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 132.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,389 shares of company stock worth $1,428,440. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

