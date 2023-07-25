Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 5,864 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MXL opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.