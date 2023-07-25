Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 2.84.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

