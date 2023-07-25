Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 68,586 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 47,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $780,605.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 2.9 %

TH opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $147.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TH. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

