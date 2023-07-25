Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Comerica by 48.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 256,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 91,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus increased their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.