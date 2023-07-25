Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

