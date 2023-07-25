Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,157,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,474,000 after buying an additional 403,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

WBS opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

