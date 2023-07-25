Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

