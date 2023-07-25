Sirius XM (SIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,409,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 2,197,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 1,310,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

