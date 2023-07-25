SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) vs. Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Financial Comparison

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) and Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SiriusPoint and Hannover Rück, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannover Rück 1 3 3 0 2.29

Hannover Rück has a consensus target price of $183.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.28%. Given Hannover Rück’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint -1.28% -1.59% -0.28% Hannover Rück 5.26% 17.13% 1.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares SiriusPoint and Hannover Rück’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Hannover Rück’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.11 billion 0.73 -$386.80 million ($0.38) -24.76 Hannover Rück $33.44 billion 0.78 $1.48 billion $7.06 15.37

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannover Rück has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hannover Rück beats SiriusPoint on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hannover Rück

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.