SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SiTime by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $14,921,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 577.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $7,836,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $6,097,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

SiTime Stock Performance

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,002,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,002,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 5,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $657,821.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,525.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,868. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $209.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.12.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

