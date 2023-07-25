Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of SWKS opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 221.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

