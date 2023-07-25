Slow Capital Inc. Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 306.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.