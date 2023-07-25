Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

