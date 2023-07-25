Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Trading Down 5%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 16,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

