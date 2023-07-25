Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) is one of 73 public companies in the “Diagnostics & Research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sonic Healthcare to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Sonic Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sonic Healthcare pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 148.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Sonic Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Sonic Healthcare Competitors -28.21% -56.08% -5.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A 25.85 Sonic Healthcare Competitors $417.09 million $18.73 million 295.15

Sonic Healthcare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Healthcare. Sonic Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Healthcare and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Healthcare Competitors 22 176 280 1 2.54

As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies have a potential upside of 228.96%. Given Sonic Healthcare’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonic Healthcare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It also offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.