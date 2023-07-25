SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,270,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,178,000 after buying an additional 2,908,747 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.