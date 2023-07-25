SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SHE opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $216.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

