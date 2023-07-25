SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Trading 0% Higher

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.02. 1,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF ( BATS:MBND Free Report ) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.20% of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

