SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Trading 0% Higher

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.02. 1,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.01.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.