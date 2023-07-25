Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,277,000 after buying an additional 495,400 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.04.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $163.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

